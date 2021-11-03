Online promotion launched for tourism cooperation across Taiwan Strait

UrduPoint.com

Wed 03rd November 2021 | 12:05 PM

An online promotion event was held on Tuesday among insiders of the cultural and tourism industries across the Taiwan Strait to promote further cooperation in the two sectors

TAIPEI, Nov. 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :An online promotion event was held on Tuesday among insiders of the cultural and tourism industries across the Taiwan Strait to promote further cooperation in the two sectors.

The event was part of a promotion project launched by the mainland-based Association for Tourism Exchange Across the Taiwan Strait to introduce the latest tourist attractions, traveling routes and policy changes on the mainland to tourism agencies in Taiwan.

"We hope the launch of the promotion project this year will encourage industry insiders on both sides of the Strait to work together and open up new prospects for cross-Strait cultural and tourism exchanges and cooperation," said Zhang Xu, chief of the association, when addressing the event in Beijing via video link.

Lai Seh-jen, the chairperson of the Taiwan Tourism Interchange Association in Taipei, said the promotion project has built a bridge for exchanges among insiders of the tourism industry across the Strait.

Noting that tourism benefits people across the Strait, Lai expressed her hope for early recovery of tourism across the Strait from the COVID-19 pandemic fallout.

