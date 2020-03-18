Online Services Offer Myriad Promotions to Support Italians Locked at Homes

(@FahadShabbir)

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Italian online shopping, education and entertainment services are overflowing with promotions and special offers to support people boxed up in their houses during the nationwide quarantine while health workers continue to struggle every day with the growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Italy has been on lockdown since March 9. All movement of people is banned unless necessary for work, health or other serious reasons proven by a document. Schools, universities and other public places are closed, assemblies prohibited, and all shops except for those selling goods of Primary necessity and pharmacies are closed.

In order to facilitate remote work for business and the self-employed and provide free access to e-learning and entertainment platforms for the quarantined masses, the Italian Ministry of Technological Innovations and Digitalization launched a "digital solidarity" project.

Under the initiative, hundreds of online platforms will be offering their services for free or give discounts until April.

For example, online schools Scuola 365, Edu Job, Babbel, Little Genius, Power of Knowledge, MyLearn, Yeschool, Teachcorner and others will offer free courses and online tutoring in various disciplines. A dozen publishing houses, including Mondadori, Smart Tales, Edizioni Ensemble, Youcanprint and Bertonieditore, are giving out one e-book for free every day. Plenty of platforms such as Connexia, Geo Badge, CVing, Sirius, Server Plan, Mobisystems and many others will make available tools for businesses to organize remote work for their employees.

In addition, the government launched the #illavorocontinua ("work continues") website that offers free webinars with experts speaking every day about all issues related to smart working and the current emergency.

Apart from that, there are platforms that offer free psychological consultations (psychotherapist Nicola Lazzarini), video consultations with a doctor (pazienti.it) and even anxiety relief (telephone helpline COVID-19 NO PANIC).

In light of the currently situation, the Italian Association of E-commerce has called on all online shopping platforms to either cancel delivery costs or provide discounts as part of its initiative "Compro da casa" ("Buying from home").

As for the cultural aspect of life, many famous Italian museums, including Vatican Museums or Strada Nuova Museums, are offering virtual tours.

Mobile operators Tim and Vodafone will allow unlimited internet access to students, aged from 14-26, who are now compelled to watch lectures online.

Mobile applications aggregator Play Store, in turn, is giving out many games for mobile phones for free.

In the meantime, online shops, primarily supermarkets that accept orders online and deliver them to homes, are overloaded. The minimum delivery time is one week, while it takes around two weeks for other goods ordered on Amazon to come.

Though the quarantine in Italy is supposed to officially last until April 3, it is unclear when it is going to finish given the rapidly growing figures of confirmed cases and deaths.

According to official data released on Tuesday, there have been over 26,000 positive COVID-19 cases and 2,503 deaths in Italy.