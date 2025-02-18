Open Menu

Online Shopping Giants Bet On AI To Curb Clothes Returns

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 12:01 AM

Online shopping giants bet on AI to curb clothes returns

From sizing advice via selfies to robot stock-takers, online shopping behemoths have increasingly turned to artificial intelligence in a bid to stem the flow of bad-for-business clothes returns

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) From sizing advice via selfies to robot stock-takers, online shopping behemoths have increasingly turned to artificial intelligence in a bid to stem the flow of bad-for-business clothes returns.

Up to 30 percent of fashion items bought on the internet are sent back, according to a late 2024 study by consulting firm McKinsey and the business of Fashion website -- not least because "clients are buying several sizes or styles and returning most of them".

That practice drags down profit margins. Each returned package costs between $21 and $46 on average given the costs of transport, treatment and making the item fit for selling again, according to a separate McKinsey study.

"Seventy percent of returns are linked to a sizing issue," said Zoe Tournant, whose company Fringuant markets an AI-driven algorithm to fix that, charging clients between 5,000 to 100,000 Euros ($5,250 to $105,000) a year.

Armed with the customer's height, weight and a quick selfie taken on the phone, the French-based startup promises shoppers a better idea of what size would fit them best.

"With the selfie we detect their age, gender", to help "refine" the image of the customer's body fed into its AI model, trained for a year on thousands of photos, Tournant explained.

Within seconds that model is then matched up with the garment's dimensions provided by the brand to tell shoppers whether a jumper "falls perfectly on the shoulder" or if there are "doubts at the level of the hips" for a pair of trousers.

Tournant said her firm has some 20 clients, including upmarket womenswear label Maje, which she claimed has seen a dramatic drop in returns.

Recent Stories

Austria maintains EUR 2.9 billion in annual defenc ..

Austria maintains EUR 2.9 billion in annual defence production with export rate ..

5 minutes ago
 Pollen allergy issue in federal capital reviewed

Pollen allergy issue in federal capital reviewed

4 minutes ago
 Al Masaood Group exhibits advanced high-pressure c ..

Al Masaood Group exhibits advanced high-pressure compressor technology at NAVDEX ..

20 minutes ago
 Online shopping giants bet on AI to curb clothes r ..

Online shopping giants bet on AI to curb clothes returns

5 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2025

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2025

35 minutes ago
 Italy's Milan upstages Pogacar in UAE Tour first s ..

Italy's Milan upstages Pogacar in UAE Tour first stage

5 minutes ago
Estonian Defence Minister: ‘We seek to strengthe ..

Estonian Defence Minister: ‘We seek to strengthen defense cooperation with UAE ..

35 minutes ago
 9 arrested over fraud during physical test of cons ..

9 arrested over fraud during physical test of constable recruitment

5 minutes ago
 Khalid Mir's Poetry Collection titled “Jise Tum ..

Khalid Mir's Poetry Collection titled “Jise Tum Pyaar Karte Ho" launched

5 minutes ago
 NATO Secretary General welcomes US Special Envoy f ..

NATO Secretary General welcomes US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia for disc ..

50 minutes ago
 Dubai Racing Club announces partnership with Breed ..

Dubai Racing Club announces partnership with Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series fo ..

50 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Bank o ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Bank of Singapore

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World