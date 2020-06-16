UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Only 0.1% Of Tokyo Residents Have COVID-19 Antibodies - Japanese Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 30 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:20 AM

Only 0.1% of Tokyo Residents Have COVID-19 Antibodies - Japanese Health Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Japanese health authorities conducted random COVID-19 antibody tests on local residents and found out that just a small fraction of the population have tested positive, including in the capital of Tokyo where only 0.1 percent have antibodies, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

In addition, 0.17 percent of residents have antibodies in the Osaka prefecture and 0.03 percent in the Miyagi prefecture.

"The result is that most people do not have antibodies," the ministry said, adding that 7,950 people were tested.

The government decided to conduct tests amid fears of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as more data would help authorities to come up with a better response strategy. Antibody screening helps gauge the real outreach of the epidemic and the population's immunity in case of a repeat exposure.

In comparison, approximately 5 percent of Spaniards and some 20 percent of New York City residents have COVID-19 antibodies.

Japan has so far confirmed 17,439 COVID-19 cases, over 15,500 recoveries and 929 coronavirus-related deaths.

Related Topics

Immunity Osaka Tokyo New York Government

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack in Saudi Arabia&# ..

5 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 16, 2020 in Pakistan

35 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Insider trading in UAE capital markets banned effe ..

8 hours ago

UAE Government: The UAE announces permission for s ..

8 hours ago

Khalifa sends condolences to Burundi&#039;s Presid ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.