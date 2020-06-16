Only 0.1% of Tokyo Residents Have COVID-19 Antibodies - Japanese Health Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Japanese health authorities conducted random COVID-19 antibody tests on local residents and found out that just a small fraction of the population have tested positive, including in the capital of Tokyo where only 0.1 percent have antibodies, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

In addition, 0.17 percent of residents have antibodies in the Osaka prefecture and 0.03 percent in the Miyagi prefecture.

"The result is that most people do not have antibodies," the ministry said, adding that 7,950 people were tested.

The government decided to conduct tests amid fears of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as more data would help authorities to come up with a better response strategy. Antibody screening helps gauge the real outreach of the epidemic and the population's immunity in case of a repeat exposure.

In comparison, approximately 5 percent of Spaniards and some 20 percent of New York City residents have COVID-19 antibodies.

Japan has so far confirmed 17,439 COVID-19 cases, over 15,500 recoveries and 929 coronavirus-related deaths.