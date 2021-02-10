UrduPoint.com
Only 0.14% Spaniards Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Have Side Effects - Health Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Only about 0.14 percent of all people vaccinated in Spain against COVID-19 have side effects, the Spanish Agency for Medicine and Health Products (AEMPS) said.

"By January 21 of 2021, Spain has administrated 1,131,805 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, having received 1,555 notifications of the side effects," the health authority said in a release.

According to the document, the most common effects are general disorders such as fever and pain in the injection zone, headache and disorders of the digestive system.

At the end of December, Spain as other European countries started the vaccination campaign against COVID-19. To date, the country has received US Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. On Monday, first batch of 196,800 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine was delivered to Spain.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Spain has registered over 3 million positive coronavirus cases. The death toll stood at 63,061 people.

