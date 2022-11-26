Only 1 in 4 Germans Would Want Merkel Back - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) Only a quarter of Germans would want Angela Merkel to return as chancellor, a representative poll conducted online by the Civey Institute found.

The survey, commissioned by the Funke media group, revealed that 23% of some 5,000 adults polled on Thursday wanted Merkel to retake the office, while 71% did not. A further 6% were undecided.

The conservative stood down as chancellor last year after 16 years at the helm, becoming the second longest-serving chancellor in German history after Helmut Kohl.

Forty-three percent still think Merkel would have done better than the incumbent chancellor, Olaf Scholz, whereas 41% disagree. Support for Merkel remains stronger in the east where 52% said she would fare better, versus 42% in the west.