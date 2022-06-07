Only 1 in 5 Americans Trusts Government to Do Right Thing - Pew Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) Ordinary Americans have deep distrust of the government's record on controlling immigration and keeping people out of poverty and only one in five trusts the Federal government to do the right thing, a new poll from the Pew Research Center showed on Monday.

"Americans remain deeply distrustful of and dissatisfied with their government," Pew said. "Just 20% say they trust the government in Washington to do the right thing just about always or most of the time."

That figure has remained almost constant since President George W.

Bush's second term in office from 2005 to 2009, Pew noted.

Evaluations are highly positive in some respects, including for responding to natural disasters (70% say the government does a good job of this) and keeping the country safe from terrorism (68%). However, only about a quarter of Americans say the government has done a good job managing the immigration system and helping people get out of poverty (24% each)," the poll found.

The percentage of people who believe the US government has strengthened the economy has fallen 17 points since 2020, from 54% to 37%, Pew found.