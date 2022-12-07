Only 1 in 6 UK Residents Can Enjoy Heating for as Long as They Want This December - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Only one in six UK residents are putting on the heating as often as they like this December amid soaring energy bills, a YouGov survey showed on Wednesday.

With the onset of the cold weather, average energy bills have doubled from this time last year, forcing many UK residents to cut back on their heat consumption, YouGov reported.

As of December 2-5, 18%, or one in six UK residents, said they had the heat on as warm and for as long as they wanted, the poll showed.

Over 60% said that although the heat was on, it was not as warm and for as long as they would have liked. Another 15% said the heat was not turned on at all, according to the poll.

The poll revealed that most UK residents did not put the heating on for financial reasons. They either could not afford it or preferred to save money. Only 9% did not turn on the heating simply because they were not cold.