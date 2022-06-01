UrduPoint.com

Only 1% Of Public Complaints Against British Police Resulted In Hearings - UK Home Office

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 09:56 PM

The UK Home Office said on Wednesday that only 1% of public complaints about the misconduct of the country's police officers have resulted in proceedings in the year to April 1, 2021

"Of the allegations involved in public complaints against police officers no action was taken in 92% and only 1% were referred to proceedings. This is the formal process to hear cases, initiated when it is determined that an officer has a case to answer for misconduct or gross misconduct," the office said in a statement.

According to the released data, citizens of England and Whales submitted 14,393 public complaints involving a total of 44,087 allegations (an average of 3.

1 allegations per complaint) against officers during the said period. Some 1,675 of them were accused of breaking the law and another 940 were accused of more severe crimes, including sexual offenses, assaults, deaths, or injuries.

Moreover, the office noted that the majority of police officers accused of misconduct by the public had been penalized with a written warning, more rarely resulting in a dismissal.

