Only 1 Out of 9 Paris Summit Decisions on East Ukraine Fulfilled So far - Lavrov

Only one out of nine provisions of the Paris Summit on eastern Ukraine has been fulfilled so far, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Only one out of nine provisions of the Paris Summit on eastern Ukraine has been fulfilled so far, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

"We have noted that of the nine paragraphs of the final document of the Paris Summit of the Normandy Format, only one has been implemented, and even partially. I mean the exchange of detainees. Two exchanges took place in December and April, during which a total of 230 people were exchanged between Kiev, Donetsk and Luhansk," Lavrov told a press conference after the meeting of foreign ministers of the Normandy format, made up of Russia, Ukraine, Germany, and France.

Russia calls on Kiev and self-proclaimed republics in Donbas to adopt extra measures through the contact group to support a ceasefire, Lavrov said.

"So far, unfortunately, tangible results have not been achieved here [in the ceasefire].Today we called on Kiev, Donetsk, and Luhansk to take additional measures in the contact group in support of the truce," Lavrov said.

Moscow is hoping that Kiev will lift blockade of Donbas as soon as possible, the Russian foreign minister said.

