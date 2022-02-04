Only 10% of Afghans Fully Vaccinated, COVID-19 Adds Pressure on Health System - ICRC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The Afghan healthcare system is facing pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic, and only 10% of the country's population is fully vaccinated, Eloi Fillion, the head of the ICRC delegation in Afghanistan, told Sputnik.

"Afghanistan, like many other countries, is currently grappling with a substantial surge in COVID-19. According to reports, only 10 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. And with the health system struggling to cope with many other challenges, the pandemic is adding up to an already fragile health system," Fillion said.

The delegation head specified that the ICRC was not directly involved in the country's vaccination drive, but has been supporting the Afghan Red Crescent in their COVID-19 emergency response plan along with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The international community, including several governments and NGOs, has provided various assistance to the population battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis in Afghanistan following the takeover by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism).