Only 10% of Russians Believe Spread of COVID-19 to Stop in May - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

The proportion of Russians who believe that the spread of the coronavirus will end in May has fallen to 10 percent, a poll by the Sociological Anti-Crisis Center showed on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The proportion of Russians who believe that the spread of the coronavirus will end in May has fallen to 10 percent, a poll by the Sociological Anti-Crisis Center showed on Tuesday.

The survey was conducted at an online platform of Russian research company Online Market Intelligence (OMI) on April 24. On April 2, 22 percent of respondents expected the spread of the infection to stop in May.

Now only 10 percent hope that the lockdown will be lifted and free travel across the country and abroad will resume in May.

Most people, 29 percent, suppose that the epidemic will end in June. Sixteen percent expect the normalization in July, 7 percent in August and 12 percent in September.

Another 11 percent say that it will take over half a year, while 7 percent doubt that the virus crisis will stop by the end of the year.

Eight percent were unable to give a definitive reply.

For the poll, a sample of 1,000 adults aged 18 and older representing Russian online audience in cities and towns with populations over 100,000 was interviewed. The Sociological Anti-Crisis Center was launched by OMI and social design center Platforma in April to monitor reactions to the epidemic.

As of Tuesday, Russia's COVID-19 tally has topped 155,000, with 10,102 cases reported in the past 24 hours. The death toll has risen by 95 to 1,451.

Russians, except those involved in essential services and industries, have been on a nationwide paid leave since March 30, while pandemic-induced bans on public gatherings and other restrictions were introduced earlier that month. In late April, President Vladimir Putin extended non-working days in Russia through May 11 to ensure that people stay at home.