Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Only 10% of Ukrainian Refugees in Finland Decided to Stay in EU Country- Interior Ministry

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Only 4,400 Ukrainian citizens staying in Finland under the EU temporary protection directive have exercised their right to further integrate into Finnish society and stay in the European country, the Finnish Ministry of the Interior said on Friday.

"At the moment, there are around 41,000 Ukrainians in the Finnish reception system. Around 17,000 Ukrainians have left the system, 4,400 of whom have moved to municipalities. The remaining people have most likely left the country, most of them returning to Ukraine or travelling somewhere else in the EU," the ministry said in a statement.

The admission of new people under the temporary protection program based on the EU directive is currently possible until March 4, 2024, the program will end no later than March 2025, the statement added.

"To avoid unnecessary movement between countries and burden on the asylum system, the EU is currently seeking a uniform solution for the continuation of residence permits granted on the basis of temporary protection," the ministry noted.

The forecast, published by the Finnish Immigration Service, says that this year Ukrainians will submit about 20,000-30,000 applications for temporary asylum in Finland, and a new estimate will be published later in August, the statement said.

In total, Ukrainian citizens have filed about 60,000 applications for temporary protection in Finland since February 2022, the ministry said.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, forcing millions of Ukrainians to seek refuge in other states. The United Nations says that nearly 6.231 million Ukrainian refugees have been recorded globally, with 5.872 million recorded in Europe alone.

