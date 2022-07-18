UrduPoint.com

Only 11% Of Americans Have Confidence In TV News - Poll

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2022 | 06:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The level of trust in media among Americans is at a record low, with only 11% expressing confidence in tv news coverage, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday.

"Americans' confidence in two facets of the news media -- newspapers and television news -- has fallen to all-time low points. Just 16% of U.S.

adults now say they have 'a great deal' or 'quite a lot' of confidence in newspapers and 11% in television news. Both readings are down five percentage points since last year," the pollster said.

Gallup has remeasured the audiences' confidence in newspapers since 1973 and television news since 1993.

The survey was conducted from June 1-30 among 1,015 adults, ages 18+ across all US states. The margin of error is ±4 percentage points.

