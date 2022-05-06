Only 14% of Austrians Support Their Country Joining NATO - Poll

Only 14% of Austrians are in favor of Austria joining NATO, while 75% of respondents are against the country's membership in the alliance, a poll published by Austrian news agency APA said on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Only 14% of Austrians are in favor of Austria joining NATO, while 75% of respondents are against the country's membership in the alliance, a poll published by Austrian news agency APA said on Friday.

The poll also showed that the majority of Austrians are skeptical about Ukraine's accession to the European Union, as this idea was supported only by 38% of respondents, while 46% were against it. The rest of the respondents did not express opinion on the issue.

Fifty-two percent of people believe Austria is protected by its neutrality, while 40% say neutrality does not protect Austria from military threats. According to the poll, 83% of the respondents are in favor of closer coordination between EU member states in the field of security and defense.

The poll surveyed 1,000 people.

On Tuesday, Austria and NATO resumed cooperation within the Partnership for Peace framework, the news agency reported, citing the country's foreign ministry. Earlier, Ankara blocked the cooperation of the parties in connection with Austria's demand to terminate negotiations on Turkey's accession to the European Union.

The Partnership for Peace program was launched in 1994 to facilitate military cooperation between the alliance and non-member countries. Austria joined in 1995.