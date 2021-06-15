Only 16% of Pregnant Women Vaccinated in US by Early May - Health Dept. Study

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Just over 16 percent of pregnant women had received at least one vaccine dose in the United States as of early May, a US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) study revealed on Tuesday.

"During December 14, 2020-May 8, 2021, a total of 135,968 pregnant women were identified, 22,197 (16.3%) of whom had received ‰¥1 dose of a vaccine during pregnancy. Among these 135,968 women, 7,154 (5.3%) had initiated and 15,043 (11.1%) had completed vaccination during pregnancy," the report said.

Receipt of at least one jab was highest among women aged 35-49 years (22.7%) and lowest among those aged 18-24 years (5.5%).

Asian (24.

7%) and White (19.7%) women were at much higher rates than Hispanic (11.9%) and Black women (6.0%), the report showed.

The CDC characterized the report as the first in the United States to assess COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy, while cautioning that the data came from nine health care organizations in seven US states. As a result, the findings might not be generalizable to all pregnant women in the United States, according to the report.

Low coverage among pregnant women likely results in part from limited data on vaccine safety during pregnancy and a need for increased vaccine confidence among healthcare providers and expectant mothers, the report said.