Only 17% Of Americans Satisfied With Direction Of Country - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 09:28 PM

While a whopping 85% of Americans are satisfied with how things are going in their lives, only 17% are happy about the direction their country is moving in, according to a new Gallup poll out on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) While a whopping 85% of Americans are satisfied with how things are going in their lives, only 17% are happy about the direction their country is moving in, according to a new Gallup poll out on Monday.

"Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and record-high inflation, Americans' satisfaction with the direction of the country has fallen to 17%, the lowest in a year. At the same time, Americans' satisfaction with their own lives has ticked up to 85%, just five points shy of the 2020 record-high point," the poll said.

The low level of satisfaction with the country's direction coincides with the low job approval rating of US President Joe Biden, it added.

The level of life satisfaction largely depends on education degree, annual household income and religious service attendance, the survey showed. "Majorities of Americans who attend religious services weekly (67%), have household incomes of $40,000 to $99,999 (52%) or $100,000 or more (61%), or earned college degrees (54%) are very satisfied with their own lives," it said.

