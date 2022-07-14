UrduPoint.com

Only 18% Of Americans Feel Biden Should Seek Reelection - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Less than one-fifth of Americans believe President Joe Biden should stand for reelection in 2024, a Yahoo News/YouGov poll revealed Wednesday.

Just 18% of Americans say Biden should seek a second term in 2024, the lowest number to date. As many as 64% say he should "bow out," the findings said.

For the first time, the poll said, more Democrats support the idea that Biden shouldn't pursue a second term (41%) versus those who support his run (35%).

"Since late May, the number of Americans who say Biden should run for reelection has fallen by 7 points; among Democrats, that number has fallen by 8 points," researchers found.

Researchers found that both Biden and possible Republican nominee Donald Trump are increasingly unpopular with American voters.

Among registered voters, Biden leads 44% to 43%, researchers said.

In the wake of the January 6 Select Committee hearings, 52% of Americans now believe "Trump committed a crime by trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election;" and 54% of those polled believe that Trump should be prosecuted by the Justice Department. Meanwhile, almost 60% of Americans say Trump shouldn't run for president again either and a mere 28% support him if he does.

Biden has been buffeted by a growing mountain of discontent around spiraling inflation, several recent Supreme Court verdicts, gun reform and the Federal right to an abortion - all of which are indicated by people surveyed as the US being off-track and going in the wrong direction.

