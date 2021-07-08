Only 18% of Americans Now Practicing Strict Social Distancing - Gallup Poll

Only 18% of Americans continue to practice strict social distancing while nearly half have admitted that the coronavirus pandemic no longer impacts their behavior in any way, according to a new Gallup poll released on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Only 18% of Americans continue to practice strict social distancing while nearly half have admitted that the coronavirus pandemic no longer impacts their behavior in any way, according to a new Gallup poll released on Thursday.

"Fewer than one in five Americans (18%) now say they are completely or mostly isolating themselves from nonhousehold members, a marker of strict social distancing that peaked at 75% near the onset of the pandemic last April. More recently, the rate was 22% in May and has fallen by half since March, when it was 38%," the poll said.

Some 47% of respondents said that they made "no attempt whatsoever" to distance themselves from non-household members, the survey, said.

Meanwhile, those not in favor of vaccines report that they are readjusting to social life more than those who are vaccinated, the poll revealed.

"For instance, 75% of nonvaccinated adults versus 55% of vaccinated adults report that socializing with friends and family has returned to normal for them," it said.

Some aspects of life, including social life, shopping behavior as well as personal finances and dining out habits have returned or are almost returning back to normal, according to the respondents. However, travel and entertainment are still not fully restored.

The survey was conducted June 14-20 among 4,843 US adults across all 50 states and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.