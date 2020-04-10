MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Nineteen COVID-19 cases have been registered in Syria's areas controlled by the national government, the Russian and Syrian coordination centers said on Friday in a joint statement.

The military praised Damascus' effort on disinfecting streets and public establishments, noting that a ban on public events and the so-called quarantine vacation for ministries and agencies have been extended until April 16. Apart from that, Damascus keeps opening additional isolators and life-support departments, equipped with artificial lung ventilators, making effort to identify all the infected people, and allocating extra funds for medical staffers.

"Thanks to the implemented effort, only 19 COVID-19 cases have been registered in areas controlled by Damascus," the centers said.

The Russian and Syrian coordination centers also commended Syria for briefing the World Health Organization (WHO) on all the developments.

"The Syrian government provides the WHO and other profile international medical organizations with full information on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the controlled areas. Representatives of these organizations acknowledge Syria's coronavirus response as efficient," the statement read on.