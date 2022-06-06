Only 19% of Germans Believe German Ruling Coalition Will Last Until 2025 - Poll

Less than 20% of Germans are confident that the coalition cabinet led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz will last until Germany's next federal elections in fall of 2025, German newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Monday, citing a new Civey poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) Less than 20% of Germans are confident that the coalition cabinet led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz will last until Germany's next Federal elections in fall of 2025, German newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Monday, citing a new Civey poll.

According to the survey, only 19% of the respondents were confident that the ruling coalition of the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democrats will stay together until Germany's next federal election in 2025, while 28% voted "probably yes."

Another 18% were absolutely sure that the coalition will fall apart before the election, while 23% said that it will "probably" be disbanded.

According to the poll, only 12% of those surveyed found it difficult to answer the question.

The poll was conducted from May 27 to June 2, with 5,024 participants and a statistical margin of error of 2.5%.

In December last year, the 63-year-old leader of the German Social Democrats, Scholz, was elected by the Bundestag as the ninth German chancellor, replacing veteran Angela Merkel. He was voted in by 395 out of 707 lawmakers present.