UrduPoint.com

Only 19% Of Germans Believe German Ruling Coalition Will Last Until 2025 - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Only 19% of Germans Believe German Ruling Coalition Will Last Until 2025 - Poll

Less than 20% of Germans are confident that the coalition cabinet led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz will last until Germany's next federal elections in fall of 2025, German newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Monday, citing a new Civey poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) Less than 20% of Germans are confident that the coalition cabinet led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz will last until Germany's next Federal elections in fall of 2025, German newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Monday, citing a new Civey poll.

According to the survey, only 19% of the respondents were confident that the ruling coalition of the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democrats will stay together until Germany's next federal election in 2025, while 28% voted "probably yes."

Another 18% were absolutely sure that the coalition will fall apart before the election, while 23% said that it will "probably" be disbanded.

According to the poll, only 12% of those surveyed found it difficult to answer the question.

The poll was conducted from May 27 to June 2, with 5,024 participants and a statistical margin of error of 2.5%.

In December last year, the 63-year-old leader of the German Social Democrats, Scholz, was elected by the Bundestag as the ninth German chancellor, replacing veteran Angela Merkel. He was voted in by 395 out of 707 lawmakers present.

Related Topics

Election German Germany Angela Merkel May June December Democrats From Cabinet

Recent Stories

DBA condemns blasphemous remarks by BJP member

DBA condemns blasphemous remarks by BJP member

1 minute ago
 Development projects inaugurated in Orakzai

Development projects inaugurated in Orakzai

1 minute ago
 DIG Hazara hold open court at Bakot Police Station ..

DIG Hazara hold open court at Bakot Police Station

1 minute ago
 Almost 80 Americans Killed in Gun Violence Over We ..

Almost 80 Americans Killed in Gun Violence Over Weekend - Report

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister for localization, promotion of new ..

Prime Minister for localization, promotion of new technologies like hybrid, elec ..

5 minutes ago
 AJK PM denounces BJP spokesperson's derogatory rem ..

AJK PM denounces BJP spokesperson's derogatory remarks: Demands apology from Mod ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.