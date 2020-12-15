UrduPoint.com
Only 192 Out Of Over 210,000 Russian Non-Profits Designated 'Foreign Agents' - Lawmaker

Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:32 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The share of Russian non-profit organizations recognized "foreign agents" is less than 0.1 percent, Vasilii Piskarev, the chairman of the Russian lower house's Committee on Security and Corruption Control, said on Tuesday, citing data of the Russian Ministry of Justice.

In November, Russian lawmakers proposed a bill expanding the eligibility criteria of foreign agents. In particular, individuals and organizations will need to register as foreign agents if they engage in political activities or collect sensitive data while receiving funding from abroad.�

"At the moment, according to the justice ministry's data, were have 210,633 non-profit organizations, of which only 192 are designated foreign agents.

This is 0.09 percent, which is extremely few," Piskarev said during a public debate on proposed amendments to the Russian legislation on foreign agents.

Another bill, introduced to the lower house last Friday, proposed to make the failure of foreign agents to legally register their status punishable by a fine up to 300,000 rubles ($4,100) or a monthly pay for a period of up to two years; up to 480 hours of compulsory labor or up to five years of forced labor or a prison sentence of commensurate length.

Foreign media that act as foreign agents will face similar punishment as organizations for violating the rules of accreditation.

