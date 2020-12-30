Only 2 COVID-19 Hospitalizations Linked to AstraZeneca Vaccine Trial - UK Health Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Only two people have been administered to hospital with COVID-19 complications after taking part in the clinical trials of a candidate vaccine against the disease produced by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, Jonathan Van-Tam, the UK's deputy chief medical officer, said on Wednesday citing preliminary data.

"There is already some preliminary data from the AstraZeneca program. There have been just two hospitalizations in the whole of the clinical trials program in patients who received the vaccine," Van-Tam said at a government press briefing.

According to the public health official, both individuals would have contracted COVID-19 before receiving their first shot of the candidate vaccine against the disease.

"One hospitalization occurred two days after the vaccine was given, so you can easily work out that the infection occurred before the vaccine was actually administered, and the second one occurred 10 days after the vaccine was given, and again, 10 days is not long enough for a vaccine to work ... so they weren't really vaccine preventable hospitalizations," Van-Tam remarked.

Earlier on Wednesday, the UK's public health regulator gave emergency use approval to the AstraZeneca/University of Oxford vaccine.