Only 2 in 10 Rape Trials Before UK Military Court End With Conviction - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Eight out of 10 probable rape trials before the UK military courts end without a conviction, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.

The military courts handled 53 rape allegations between 2019 and 2021, of which only 11 ended in convictions, the newspaper said citing data from the UK Ministry of Defense.

According to the media, this exacerbated the submarine sexual harassment scandal, which rocked the UK in October.

On October 28, the Daily Mail newspaper, citing anonymous informants, reported alleged bullying, insults, physical abuse and sexual harassment of women serving on submarines.

In particular, according to the newspaper, in one such case, the men drew up a list of female crew members, indicating in what order they would be raped if their ship was in imminent danger of disaster.

Later in October, Admiral Sir Ben Key, Britain's First Sea Lord, said that experts were investigating alleged cases of sexual harassment and violence against women on submarines.