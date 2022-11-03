UrduPoint.com

Only 2 In 10 Rape Trials Before UK Military Court End With Conviction - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Only 2 in 10 Rape Trials Before UK Military Court End With Conviction - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Eight out of 10 probable rape trials before the UK military courts end without a conviction, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.

The military courts handled 53 rape allegations between 2019 and 2021, of which only 11 ended in convictions, the newspaper said citing data from the UK Ministry of Defense.

According to the media, this exacerbated the submarine sexual harassment scandal, which rocked the UK in October.

On October 28, the Daily Mail newspaper, citing anonymous informants, reported alleged bullying, insults, physical abuse and sexual harassment of women serving on submarines.

In particular, according to the newspaper, in one such case, the men drew up a list of female crew members, indicating in what order they would be raped if their ship was in imminent danger of disaster.

Later in October, Admiral Sir Ben Key, Britain's First Sea Lord, said that experts were investigating alleged cases of sexual harassment and violence against women on submarines.

Related Topics

Scandal United Kingdom October Women 2019 Media From

Recent Stories

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthen ..

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthening rupee against dollar: Sheh ..

2 hours ago
 Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crash ..

Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crashes out

2 hours ago
 UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostili ..

UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostilities in Ethiopia - Spokesperso ..

2 hours ago
 Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Militar ..

Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Military Unit Near Kosovo

2 hours ago
 Rising Number of Americans Say Inflation Most Impo ..

Rising Number of Americans Say Inflation Most Important Issue Ahead of US Electi ..

2 hours ago
 US Sees No Solution to Climate Change Without Chin ..

US Sees No Solution to Climate Change Without China, Russia, India - Kerry

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.