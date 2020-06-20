UrduPoint.com
Only 2% of Available Ventilators Used to Treat COVID-19 Patients in Russia - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that only 2 percent of available lung ventilators are used to treat COVID-19 patients in Russia thanks to the country' proactive approach to the pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that only 2 percent of available lung ventilators are used to treat COVID-19 patients in Russia thanks to the country' proactive approach to the pandemic.

"Only 2 percent of available lung ventilation systems if I am wrong, the minister will correct me later are used, although we have not yet fully implemented the plan to equip hospital beds with them," Putin said during a meeting with medical workers.

According to the president, these figures indicate that the authorities and medical workers proactively responded to the pandemic providing every patient both in hospitals or at home with special attention.

Moreover, Putin expressed hope that Russian regions affected by COVID-19 pandemic would use Moscow's successful experience in beating the outbreak.

