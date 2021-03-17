Only 20% of French Have Confidence in AstraZeneca/Oxford Vaccine - Poll

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The coronavirus vaccine developed by UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford is trusted by only 20 percent of French citizens, according to a poll by France's Elabe research firm for the BFMTV broadcaster.

The survey came as a growing number of countries, including France, are halting the use of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine over cases of severe post-inoculation side effects such as thrombosis.

The findings showed that 58 percent of respondents do not have confidence in the vaccine, while 22 percent were unable to give a definite reply.

The situation is right the opposite with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine ” 52 percent trust it, while 25 percent felt the opposite.

Another 23 percent were unable to give a definite answer.

Asked about US company Moderna's vaccine, 43 percent of respondents confirmed trusting it, 27 percent said the opposite, and the remaining 30 percent were unable to give a definite reply.

The vaccine by Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical division, Janssen-Cilag, is trusted by 41 percent of the French and distrusted by 32 percent, with 27 percent of respondents yet undecided.

These four vaccines are currently the only ones with an authorization for emergency use in the European Union.

The poll was conducted online among 1,000 adults from March 15-16. The margin of error amounts to about 1.4 percent.