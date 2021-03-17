UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Only 20% Of French Have Confidence In AstraZeneca/Oxford Vaccine - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 01:20 AM

Only 20% of French Have Confidence in AstraZeneca/Oxford Vaccine - Poll

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The coronavirus vaccine developed by UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford is trusted by only 20 percent of French citizens, according to a poll by France's Elabe research firm for the BFMTV broadcaster.

The survey came as a growing number of countries, including France, are halting the use of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine over cases of severe post-inoculation side effects such as thrombosis.

The findings showed that 58 percent of respondents do not have confidence in the vaccine, while 22 percent were unable to give a definite reply.

The situation is right the opposite with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine ” 52 percent trust it, while 25 percent felt the opposite.

Another 23 percent were unable to give a definite answer.

Asked about US company Moderna's vaccine, 43 percent of respondents confirmed trusting it, 27 percent said the opposite, and the remaining 30 percent were unable to give a definite reply.

The vaccine by Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical division, Janssen-Cilag, is trusted by 41 percent of the French and distrusted by 32 percent, with 27 percent of respondents yet undecided.

These four vaccines are currently the only ones with an authorization for emergency use in the European Union.

The poll was conducted online among 1,000 adults from March 15-16. The margin of error amounts to about 1.4 percent.

Related Topics

France European Union Company Oxford March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds interac ..

1 hour ago

FNC passes law on regulating burial procedures

1 hour ago

Libya's western government hands power to unity te ..

1 hour ago

EU Commissioner Says Decisions to Halt AstraZeneca ..

33 minutes ago

China Targeting US West Coast Mobilization Centers ..

33 minutes ago

US Views Russia Greater Information Threat Than Ch ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.