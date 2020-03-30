Only 20% of New Coronavirus Patients in Moscow Recently Visited Europe - Response Center

Only 43 out of more than 200 new COVID-19 patients registered in Moscow over the past 24 hours have recently traveled to Europe, the capital's coronavirus response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Only 43 out of more than 200 new COVID-19 patients registered in Moscow over the past 24 hours have recently traveled to Europe, the capital's coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"All patients, as well as those who have been in contact with them, are already under medical supervision.

43 of those infected have visited European countries over the past two weeks," the center said in a statement.

To date, over 1,200 cases of the disease have been recorded in the capital, with 212 of them having been confirmed over the past 24 hours. The majority of patients are young people between 18 and 40 years old.