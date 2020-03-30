UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Only 20% Of New Coronavirus Patients In Moscow Recently Visited Europe - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:55 PM

Only 20% of New Coronavirus Patients in Moscow Recently Visited Europe - Response Center

Only 43 out of more than 200 new COVID-19 patients registered in Moscow over the past 24 hours have recently traveled to Europe, the capital's coronavirus response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Only 43 out of more than 200 new COVID-19 patients registered in Moscow over the past 24 hours have recently traveled to Europe, the capital's coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"All patients, as well as those who have been in contact with them, are already under medical supervision.

43 of those infected have visited European countries over the past two weeks," the center said in a statement.

To date, over 1,200 cases of the disease have been recorded in the capital, with 212 of them having been confirmed over the past 24 hours. The majority of patients are young people between 18 and 40 years old.

Related Topics

Moscow Europe Young All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Goods transport, fleet operators movement to hit h ..

18 seconds ago

Nearly 4 in 5 Pakistanis (78%) say they are willin ..

3 minutes ago

DC for ensuring flour supply at sale points

6 seconds ago

Expert urges elderly to exercise amid COVID-19 pan ..

7 seconds ago

Moscow Mayor Agreed Anti-Coronavirus Measures With ..

9 seconds ago

A Step-by-Step Guide to Verifying COVID-19 Informa ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.