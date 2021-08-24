Only 23% Americans Satisfied With US Direction, COVID-19 Named Main Problem - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The percentage of Americans satisfied with how things are in the country has fallen to 23 percent, the lowest point since Biden took office, while the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is again seen as the top issue, according to a new Gallup poll results published on Tuesday.

Since May, the level of satisfaction with Democrats has fallen from 63 percent to 39 percent, the lowest level since mid-January, the poll found.

The number of US adults who see the coronavirus disease as the main problem has more than doubled to 26 percent and is followed by concerns over the government (16 percent) and immigration (11 percent), according to the poll.

Democrats (41 percent) are far more likely than Republicans (12 percent) inclined to name COVID-19 the top issue, the poll showed.

The poll was conducted between August 2-17 among a randomly selected sample of 1,006 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.