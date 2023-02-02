Only 23% of Americans Satisfied With State of Union - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Less than a quarter of Americans express satisfaction with the current state of the nation, a new Gallup poll said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Less than a quarter of Americans express satisfaction with the current state of the nation, a new Gallup poll said on Thursday.

"Only 23% of Americans are broadly satisfied with the way things are going in the country, while the rest are dissatisfied, including nearly half 'very dissatisfied,'" the pollster said.

The satisfaction level remains in the pandemic-era slump seen since 2021, it noted.

The overall quality of life in the country (65%) and the opportunity for a person to get ahead by working hard (61%) are the only two societal dimensions that a majority of Americans view positively, according to the survey.

On the other side, only every fifth person is satisfied with the moral and ethical climate of the nation. A total of 24% are looking positively at the way income and wealth are distributed, and 27% are satisfied with the influence of major corporations.

Only 33% agree with the system, size and power of Federal government. About half (48%) said they are satisfied with the "influence of organized religion".

Results for this poll are based on telephone interviews conducted from January 2-22, with a random sample of 1,011 adults in all 50 US states and in the District of Columbia.