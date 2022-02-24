Only 25% of Americans Say US Should Play Major Role in Russia-Ukraine Conflict - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Only about a quarter of Americans say the United States should play a major role in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a new poll by AP-NORC revealed on Wednesday.

About 26% of US adults say the United States should be deeply engaged in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with 32% of Democrats and 22% of Republicans supporting the approach, the poll results show.

Some 40% of Americans approve President Joe Biden's foreign policy choices and the United States' relationship with Russia while more than a half (53%) are concerned about Russia's influence around the world, the poll results also show.

Another quarter of Americans said they have no confidence in the US intelligence agencies. Over 4 in 10 have a great deal of confidence in the US military, although it is declining, according to the poll results.

The poll was conducted on February 18-21, 2022 online and via telephone interviews among 1,289 adults. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3.7 percentage points.