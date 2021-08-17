UrduPoint.com

Only 25% Of US Citizens Consider Withdrawal From Afghanistan Successful - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

Only 25% of US voters think that the withdrawal of the country's troops from Afghanistan is going well, a new Morning Consult and Politico poll out Tuesday revealed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Only 25% of US voters think that the withdrawal of the country's troops from Afghanistan is going well, a new Morning Consult and Politico poll out Tuesday revealed.

The overall support for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan fell from 69% in April to 49% in August, when the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) took over.

The support for the withdrawal dropped further to 35% when the respondents were told that it may lead to terrorist organizations like al Qaeda (banned in Russia) establishing presence in Afghanistan.

The poll was carried out among 1,999 registered voters from August 13-16.

The United States began pulling its forces out of Afghanistan in May with the outlook to finish on September 11. In line with a February 2020 deal with the Taliban, the withdrawal was originally scheduled to end in May.

The Taliban began land grabs almost simultaneously with the start of foreign troops' withdrawal and had completely taken over Afghanistan on Sunday, when they entered Kabul and caused the civilian government to collapse.

