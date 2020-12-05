UrduPoint.com
Only 25 Out Of 249 Republicans In US Congress Acknowledge Biden's Election Win - Survey

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 09:48 PM

Just 25 congressional Republicans out of 249 agree that Democratic nominee Joe Biden emerged victorious in the November 3 US presidential election, the Washington Post newspaper reported on Saturday, citing its survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) Just 25 congressional Republicans out of 249 agree that Democratic nominee Joe Biden emerged victorious in the November 3 US presidential election, the Washington Post newspaper reported on Saturday, citing its survey.

Two Republicans believe in the victory of incumbent President Donald Trump, while the overwhelming majority, 222 members of the Senate and the House of Representatives, have refused to say who won the vote.

Moreover, nine Republican lawmakers said that they support Trump's efforts to challenge the projected election results, eight said that they oppose the president's strategy and the rest, 232, did not give a clear response.

In addition, only 30 congressional Republicans said that they would accept Biden's victory if the Electoral College votes for him, two said that they would still not recognize the Democratic candidate's legitimacy and the rest, 217 lawmakers, did not give a clear answer.

According to the newspaper, the findings show that the majority of Republicans "fear" Trump as he is in control of the party.

Major US media outlets have projected Biden to be the winner of the November 3 presidential election. Trump has said he would leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Biden, but refused to concede, claiming election fraud.

