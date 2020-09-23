Only 27% of Israelis Trust Netanyahu to Lead COVID-19 Handling Efforts - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Only 27 percent of Israelis trust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to lead the country's efforts against COVID-19, down from 57.5 percent of the population who expressed trust in the prime minister at the beginning of April, a fresh poll revealed.

According to the poll by the Israel Democracy Institute, public optimism about the chances to overcome the current crisis continues to decline and in September reached the lowest point since the first survey in March � 48 percent among Jewish Israelis and 28 percent among Israeli Arabs.

The Israeli society has become also split about the government's restrictive measures introduced to fight the pandemic.

"While in April a majority of over 60% of Israelis thought government decisions about quarantine were appropriate, today the public is more or less divided into three: about a third think they are appropriate, and similar rates think they are too strict or too lenient," the survey reads.

As a result of the worsening epidemiological situation, a second coronavirus-related lockdown took effect in Israel on Friday for a period of three weeks with the possibility of an extension, marking the first case in which a country has locked down due to COVID-19 for a second time.

During the lockdown, Israelis will be banned from exiting homes for non-essential reasons for a distance exceeding 1,000 meters (0.6 miles). They will, however, be able to leave home for activities related to religious ceremonies.

Regular entertainment businesses, food and other services are closed. Public transport is operating on an abridged schedule. The Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv will continue the operations as they have been since mid-March according to regulations for the arrival and departure of Israeli nationals. The country remains closed to foreign arrivals.

The public in Israel has protested the lockdowns engaging in mass rallies against the government of Netanyahu.