Only 3 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in China in Past 24 Hours - Health Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) China registered only 3 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, 80 COVID-19 patients recovered in that period, the country's National Health Commission said on Monday.

Out of the 3 new cases, two are imported. According to the commission, China now has 82,830 confirmed coronavirus cases. The country's death toll is 4,633.

Over 77,400 COVID-19 patients have been released from hospitals in China. More than 700 are being treated for COVID-19, over 50 of them are in grave condition.

China registered 25 asymptomatic coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, one of them imported. The total number of imported coronavirus cases in China stands at 1,636.

On Sunday, China's health authorities said 11 new coronavirus cases had been registered, five of them imported, while 48 more people had recovered from COVID-19.