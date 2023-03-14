Only 3% of Grain Exports Reach States in Need of Assistance - Russian Foreign Ministry

Most of grain exports under the grain deal are supplied to developed countries, and only 3% go to states in need of urgent assistance, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Tuesday

On Monday, Vershinin said that Moscow did not object to another extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative after the expiration of the second term on March 18, but only for 60 days.

"We draw attention to the fact that most of grains exports go to developed countries, and only a smaller part goes to less developed countries, and a very small part goes to countries in need of urgent assistance.

This last part does not exceed 3%," Vershinin told reporters in Geneva.

Russia has repeatedly said that it was not satisfied with the way the agreements on the Ukrainian track were being implemented, the diplomat said, adding that there are statements in the West that it is the export of food from Ukraine that really contributes to solving the global food problem, especially in the poorest countries.

"This is absolutely not the case. On the contrary, I would emphasize that it is the export of Russian agricultural goods and fertilizers, that is Russia's main contribution to ensuring food security in the world," Vershinin concluded.