UrduPoint.com

Only 3% Of Grain Exports Reach States In Need Of Assistance - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Only 3% of Grain Exports Reach States in Need of Assistance - Russian Foreign Ministry

Most of grain exports under the grain deal are supplied to developed countries, and only 3% go to states in need of urgent assistance, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Most of grain exports under the grain deal are supplied to developed countries, and only 3% go to states in need of urgent assistance, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Vershinin said that Moscow did not object to another extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative after the expiration of the second term on March 18, but only for 60 days.

"We draw attention to the fact that most of grains exports go to developed countries, and only a smaller part goes to less developed countries, and a very small part goes to countries in need of urgent assistance.

This last part does not exceed 3%," Vershinin told reporters in Geneva.

Russia has repeatedly said that it was not satisfied with the way the agreements on the Ukrainian track were being implemented, the diplomat said, adding that there are statements in the West that it is the export of food from Ukraine that really contributes to solving the global food problem, especially in the poorest countries.

"This is absolutely not the case. On the contrary, I would emphasize that it is the export of Russian agricultural goods and fertilizers, that is Russia's main contribution to ensuring food security in the world," Vershinin concluded.

Related Topics

World Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Geneva March From

Recent Stories

DC urges parents to vaccinate their children again ..

DC urges parents to vaccinate their children against polio

12 minutes ago
 Dubai committed to fostering ecosystem for innovat ..

Dubai committed to fostering ecosystem for innovation, ideas, entrepreneurship t ..

25 minutes ago
 Ex-CJP brought dishonour upon himself through 'his ..

Ex-CJP brought dishonour upon himself through 'his verdicts': Minister for Infor ..

6 minutes ago
 Man strangles wife over domestic dispute in Faisla ..

Man strangles wife over domestic dispute in Faislabad

6 minutes ago
 Two die, 7 injured in Khuzdar blast

Two die, 7 injured in Khuzdar blast

6 minutes ago
 Administrator DMC distributes tables, chairs other ..

Administrator DMC distributes tables, chairs other items to schools

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.