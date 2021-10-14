UrduPoint.com

Only 3,217 Migrants Screened For Asylum In US Under Pandemic-Era Rule - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 09:56 PM

Only 3,217 Migrants Screened for Asylum in US Under Pandemic-Era Rule - Reports

US immigration enforcement has only screened 3,217 migrants for asylum since the Trump administration first implemented a pandemic-related rule that authorized the immediate expulsion of asylum-seekers encountered on the United States' border with Mexico, CBS News reported on Thursday citing unpublished government data it obtained

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) US immigration enforcement has only screened 3,217 migrants for asylum since the Trump administration first implemented a pandemic-related rule that authorized the immediate expulsion of asylum-seekers encountered on the United States' border with Mexico, CBS news reported on Thursday citing unpublished government data it obtained.

The report said of those 3,217 asylum-seeking migrants screened for humanitarian protections, only 272 passed their interviews.

According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data, the United States has immediately expelled more than 1.

1 million asylum-seeking migrants on the US southern border under the Title 42 rule, which was implemented by the Trump administration in March 2020 and kept in place by the Biden administration.

Immigrant rights groups have repeatedly claimed that the policy violates US and international refugee laws.

More than 1.5 million undocumented migrants have crossed in the United States unlawfully since October 2020, including more than 200,000 in August, according to the CBP.

Related Topics

Trump United States Mexico March August October Border 2020 Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

2 motorcyclists die, another seriously injured

2 motorcyclists die, another seriously injured

3 minutes ago
 Erstwhile Pata exempt from taxes till 2023, says K ..

Erstwhile Pata exempt from taxes till 2023, says KP CM

3 minutes ago
 EU Regulator Starts Evaluating AstraZeneca's COVID ..

EU Regulator Starts Evaluating AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Medicine

3 minutes ago
 Sindh secy info for highlighting govt's achievemen ..

Sindh secy info for highlighting govt's achievements to portray its soft image

3 minutes ago
 Plan devised to provide crime free environment in ..

Plan devised to provide crime free environment in SITE area : DIG Sharjeel

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister takes notice of firing incident

Chief Minister takes notice of firing incident

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.