Only 3,217 Migrants Screened for Asylum in US Under Pandemic-Era Rule - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) US immigration enforcement has only screened 3,217 migrants for asylum since the Trump administration first implemented a pandemic-related rule that authorized the immediate expulsion of asylum-seekers encountered on the United States' border with Mexico, CBS news reported on Thursday citing unpublished government data it obtained.

The report said of those 3,217 asylum-seeking migrants screened for humanitarian protections, only 272 passed their interviews.

According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data, the United States has immediately expelled more than 1.

1 million asylum-seeking migrants on the US southern border under the Title 42 rule, which was implemented by the Trump administration in March 2020 and kept in place by the Biden administration.

Immigrant rights groups have repeatedly claimed that the policy violates US and international refugee laws.

More than 1.5 million undocumented migrants have crossed in the United States unlawfully since October 2020, including more than 200,000 in August, according to the CBP.