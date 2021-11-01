UrduPoint.com

Only 33% of Registered Republicans Trust US National Elections Process - Poll

Only a third of registered Republican Party voters in the United States trust the current national election process and a bipartisan consensus of more than four out of ten believe there is a serious threat to democracy in the country, a new National Public Radio (NPR)/Public Broadcasting System (PBS) NewsHour/Marist Pol poll revealed on Monday

"A majority of Americans (62%) say they will trust the results of the 2024 election even if the candidate they support loses, which includes 82% of Democrats but only one third of Republicans (33%)," NPR and PBS said on the results of� the poll.

More than eight in ten Americans - 81% - believe there is a "serious threat" to the nation's democracy including 89% of Republicans, 80% of independents, and 79% of Democrats, the poll said.

However, that opinion is split along partisan lines with 42% blaming the Democrats, 41% Republicans, and only 8% blaming both parties, the poll said.

The poll was conducted from October 18 through October 22 with 1,032 participants and had a margin of error (MOE) of plus/minus 4.3%.

