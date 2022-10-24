UrduPoint.com

Only 33% Of US Voters Think 'a Lot' About Biden Ahead Of Midterms - Poll

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Only 33% of US Voters Think 'a Lot' About Biden Ahead of Midterms - Poll

Only 33% of US voters said they are thinking "a lot" about President Joe Biden while deciding on their vote in the midterms next month, much fewer that the share of those who said the same about Donald Trump at a similar point in 2018, according to a Morning Consult poll published on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Only 33% of US voters said they are thinking "a lot" about President Joe Biden while deciding on their vote in the midterms next month, much fewer that the share of those who said the same about Donald Trump at a similar point in 2018, according to a Morning Consult poll published on Monday.

"One-third of voters are thinking a lot about Biden as they consider their vote in the midterms ...

, similar to the 30% who said the same of former President Donald Trump. Both figures are far less than the 51% of voters who said Trump was top of mind four years ago," the poll said.

US voters go to the polls on November 8 to cast their ballots in the midterm elections, as the Democratic Party's narrow control of Congress hangs in the balance. All 435 House seats and 34 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for election this year, in addition to statewide and local positions.

Related Topics

Election Senate Vote Trump Same November Congress 2018 All Share Top

Recent Stories

Awareness on breast cancer necessary to defeat thi ..

Awareness on breast cancer necessary to defeat this disease: Dr Yasmin

25 seconds ago
 Murad meets Argentinian, Swiss envoys

Murad meets Argentinian, Swiss envoys

28 seconds ago
 Gerasimov, Milley Discuss Possible Use of 'Dirty B ..

Gerasimov, Milley Discuss Possible Use of 'Dirty Bomb' by Kiev - Russian Defense ..

30 seconds ago
 Police arrest two accused, recover stolen motorcyc ..

Police arrest two accused, recover stolen motorcycles

11 minutes ago
 National Assembly session prorogued sine die

National Assembly session prorogued sine die

11 minutes ago
 Garland, Wray to Brief Press on 'Significant Natio ..

Garland, Wray to Brief Press on 'Significant National Security Matter' - US Just ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.