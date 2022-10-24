Only 33% of US Voters Think 'a Lot' About Biden Ahead of Midterms - Poll

Only 33% of US voters said they are thinking "a lot" about President Joe Biden while deciding on their vote in the midterms next month, much fewer that the share of those who said the same about Donald Trump at a similar point in 2018, according to a Morning Consult poll published on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Only 33% of US voters said they are thinking "a lot" about President Joe Biden while deciding on their vote in the midterms next month, much fewer that the share of those who said the same about Donald Trump at a similar point in 2018, according to a Morning Consult poll published on Monday.

"One-third of voters are thinking a lot about Biden as they consider their vote in the midterms ...

, similar to the 30% who said the same of former President Donald Trump. Both figures are far less than the 51% of voters who said Trump was top of mind four years ago," the poll said.

US voters go to the polls on November 8 to cast their ballots in the midterm elections, as the Democratic Party's narrow control of Congress hangs in the balance. All 435 House seats and 34 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for election this year, in addition to statewide and local positions.