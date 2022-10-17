Only 33% of US Voters Would Back Biden in 2024 Election - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Only 33% of US voters said they would reelect US President Joe Biden if election were held today, according to a poll conducted by the Fox news broadcaster.

Most respondents (54%) said they would "vote for someone else," with only 33% ready to cast their ballots for Biden. In contrast, as many as 36% of the surveyed favored current US President in January.

Around 10% were unsure about their vote in 2024 or said it was too soon to discuss this.

"This is a rough measure that shows some Democrats hope for a better candidate and Republicans are firmly decided against Biden," Chris Anderson, Democratic pollster who conducted the poll, was quoted as saying by Fox News.

The survey was conducted among 1,206 registered US voters nationwide from October 9-12. The statistical margin of error does not exceed 2.5 percentage points.