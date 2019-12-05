UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Only 35% Of Americans Believe US Should Pay Largest Share Of NATO Budget - Poll

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 35 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Only about one-third of US voters believe the United States should contribute more money to NATO than other alliance members, a Rasmussen poll revealed on Wednesday.

"The United States currently contributes nearly one-quarter of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's [NATO's] $2.5 billion annual budget, and just 35 percent of Likely US Voters believe America should continue to give more money to NATO than any other member country," a press release summarizing the poll said.

Forty-nine percent disagree and say the United States should not give more money than any other nation, while 16 percent are unsure, the release added.

The poll followed a testy NATO summit in London this week in which President Donald Trump continued to chide members to meet an earlier commitment to devote 2 percent of gross domestic product to defense spending.

Just nine of 29 NATO members currently meet the 2 percent target.

Trump announced prior to the summit that the US would pay 16 percent of NATO's next budget, the same as Germany.

