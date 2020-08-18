WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Support for President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic plunged to 36 percent from a 60 percent peak in March, a Gallup poll revealed on Monday.

"In March, as the coronavirus was rapidly spreading in certain parts of the country and states were beginning to shut down their economies, 60% of Americans approved of how Trump was handling the response to the coronavirus. That fell to 50% in an April survey and has dropped further in each of the last two surveys, falling a total of 24 points since March," a press release explaining the poll said.

The release noted that the present election campaign ahead of the November 3 election focuses on his pandemic response and US race relations - issues that represent weaknesses for Trump.

Low approval on racial issues have bedeviled Trump for years.

The 37 percent approval rating in the latest survey is "not materially different" from the 34 percent in August 2019 and 38 percent in February 2019, the release said.

The pandemic has also hit Trump in what has been the president's strongest issue - the economy. In January, before the COVID-19-induced recession began, 63 percent approved of Trump's management of the economy, with the latest poll showing a 15-point drop, the release said.

Meanwhile, Trump scored an overall 48 percent approval rating, leaving his prospects for re-election best characterized as borderline, based on Gallup polling history.

In the past, incumbent presidents with an approval rating of 50 percent or higher have won re-election, and presidents with approval ratings well under 50 percent have lost, according to Gallup.