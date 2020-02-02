UrduPoint.com
Only 4 Countries In Middle East Equipped To Detect Coronavirus - WHO

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 10:00 PM

Only 4 Countries in Middle East Equipped to Detect Coronavirus - WHO

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) Only four countries throughout the whole of the middle East and North Africa are equipped to detect cases of the new strain of coronavirus, head of the World Health Organization (WHO) office of communicable disease control in the Eastern Mediterranean, Abd al-Nasser Abu Bakr, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Only four countries in the Middle East have laboratory capabilities to detect coronavirus. We plan to provide another 10 countries with such capacities," Abu Bakr said.

Among the countries that will be assisted in identifying the disease are Egypt, Iran, Jordan and Syria among others.

"The level of medical care for the population in African countries is extremely low, so we strive to provide them with assistance to prevent the spread of coronavirus," the WHO official said.

He added that African countries were taking measures to improve their health care.

According to Abu Bakr, the organization plans to provide doctors in conflict zones, as well as all in all African states, with testing kits for detecting the infection.

The new strain of coronavirus ” 2019-nCoV ” was first detected in Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has already killed 304 people and infected over 14,000 others, prompting authorities from various countries to evacuate their nationals from the virus-affected areas.

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency earlier this week in light of the outbreak.

