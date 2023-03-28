UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 05:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Only 40% of Americans currently approve of US President Joe Biden's work, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday.

"President Joe Biden's latest job approval rating is 40%,", the poll said.

This is the sixth consecutive time when his rating fluctuates between 40 and 42 percent, it added.

There are another four categories, where less than half of Americans support their President: the environment (43% ), energy policy (38%), foreign affairs (38%) and the economy (32%), according to the survey.

In all these cases about two thirds of the respondents are not supportive of Biden.

The survey showed that Biden still has strong support among the Democrats, 87% of whom approved his job. On the other side, only 3% or Republicans share this opinion.

"Independents' evaluations of Biden have varied more - 61% approved of Biden at the beginning of his presidency, and a majority did so through June 2021. Since September 2021, independents' rating has been at or below 40%, including the current 35%," the poll said.

The poll was conducted March 1-23 among 1,009 adults in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

