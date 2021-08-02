Only 40% of Americans Say COVID-19 Situation Improving, Down from 89% in June - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Americans are less optimistic about the coronavirus situation in the US as only 40 percent say it is getting better, less than half of June's 89-percent figure, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday.

The poll found that for the first time since January, US adults have been more pessimistic (45 percent) than optimistic (40 percent) about the coronavirus situation in the country.

US citizens today are also more prone to expect that COVID-19 disruptions will last longer than expected, with 41 percent saying they will persist till the end of the year and 42 percent, up from 17 percent in June, believing they will end no earlier than in 2022, according to the poll.

Nearly a third of respondents said they were very or somewhat worried about getting the virus, up from 17 percent in June.

The poll results are based on the web survey conducted between July 19-26 with a random sample of 3,475 adults aged 18 and older.