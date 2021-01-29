Only 40 percent of Germans approve of Chancellor Angela Merkel's actions to purchase vaccines against the novel coronavirus, a survey by the opinion research institute, Insa, for the Bild newspaper said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Only 40 percent of Germans approve of Chancellor Angela Merkel's actions to purchase vaccines against the novel coronavirus, a survey by the opinion research institute, Insa, for the Bild newspaper said on Friday.

The survey also found that 30 percent of the respondents approved of Health Minister Jens Spahn's job performance and only 21 percent evaluated the job performance of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as rather good. Meanwhile, the share of Germans who felt the opposite regarding the job performance of Merkel, Spahn and von der Leyen amounted to 45, 57 and 61 percent, respectively.

When asked about vaccination, 36 percent of respondents said that they would receive COVID-19 shots if had an opportunity, as the number of vaccines is limited due to the supply delay announced by Pfizer.

The survey was conducted among 1,005 people.