Only 43% of Americans Say Biden Doing Good or Excellent Job on Covid Response - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Only 43 percent of Americans believe President Joe Biden is doing a good or excellent job in responding to the pandemic, a Pew Research poll revealed on Thursday.

"Four months ahead of the November midterm elections, President Joe Biden's standing on the issue of the coronavirus outbreak has diminished. A majority of adults (56%) say he is doing an only fair or poor job responding to the outbreak, compared with 43% who say he is doing an excellent or good job," the pollster said in a press release accompanying the data.

The pollster also noted that at the start of his term 65% of Americans said they were "confident in his ability to deal with the outbreak.

" And, in October of 2020, according to Pew, Biden held a clear advantage over then-president Donald Trump as the candidate viewed by voters as more capable of handling the pandemic response.

In addition, a majority of Americans gave the US overall response to the pandemic a lackluster evaluation, the poll added.

According to the survey, 62% of Americans believe the US has given "too little priority" to meeting K-12 educational needs during the outbreak, with 48% feeling the same about supporting quality of life and 46% with respect to supporting economic activity.