Only 44% Of Ukrainians Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2021 | 07:01 PM

Just over 44% of adult Ukrainians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with over 47% of the population receiving a first dose of the vaccine, Ukrainian Health Ministry reported on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Just over 44% of adult Ukrainians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with over 47% of the population receiving a first dose of the vaccine, Ukrainian Health Ministry reported on Friday.

"47.3% of adults in Ukraine have already received at least one vaccine dose against COVID-19. 44.1% of the adult population of Ukraine received two doses of vaccine against coronavirus disease! According to the WHO recommendations, the vaccination rate in the world should account for 40% by the end of the year," the ministry said in its Telegram channel.

The ministry also said that 101,705 people in a 44-million-strong Ukraine have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with the total number of vaccinated people exceeding 14.

6 million.

The ministry also reported that since the outbreak of the pandemic, Ukraine has registered around 3.6 million cases and 95,899 deaths. The infection rate is currently declining with an average of 4,000 to 5,000 cases recorded daily, a considerable decrease from the 23,000 cases registered daily in November.

Vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine started on February 24, with Johnson&Johnson, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sinovac authorized for use. Ukraine mainly receives vaccines through the COVAX initiative designed to ensure equitable access of low- and middle-income countries to vaccination. In November, Ukraine obtained another 3 million batch of doses of Moderna vaccines, provided by UNICEF.

