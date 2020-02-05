Only 4.5% of Refugees Needing Urgent Relocation Resettled by UN in 2019 - Refugee Agency

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) resettled only some 4.5 percent out of 1.4 million refugees requiring urgent relocation worldwide in 2019, the agency said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) resettled only some 4.5 percent out of 1.4 million refugees requiring urgent relocation worldwide in 2019, the agency said on Wednesday.

In 2019, the UNHCR adopted a three-year resettlement strategy to help implement the UN Global Compact on Refugees (GCR), affirmed in 2018.

"Out of 1.4 million refugees estimated to be in urgent need of resettlement worldwide, only 63,696 were resettled through UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, last year," the UNHCR said in a statement, adding that this is a 14 percent increase compared to 2018, in which 55,680 people were resettled.

The organization also laid out its plans for 2020.

"Among UNHCR's priorities this year are to increase the number of resettlement places and the pool of countries admitting refugees on resettlement and other complementary pathways, as well as safeguarding the integrity of the resettlement program," it said.

In 2018, the UNHCR asserted that over 70 million people had been displaced across the globe by persecution and violence.