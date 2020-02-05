UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Only 4.5% Of Refugees Needing Urgent Relocation Resettled By UN In 2019 - Refugee Agency

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 10:55 PM

Only 4.5% of Refugees Needing Urgent Relocation Resettled by UN in 2019 - Refugee Agency

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) resettled only some 4.5 percent out of 1.4 million refugees requiring urgent relocation worldwide in 2019, the agency said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) resettled only some 4.5 percent out of 1.4 million refugees requiring urgent relocation worldwide in 2019, the agency said on Wednesday.

In 2019, the UNHCR adopted a three-year resettlement strategy to help implement the UN Global Compact on Refugees (GCR), affirmed in 2018.

"Out of 1.4 million refugees estimated to be in urgent need of resettlement worldwide, only 63,696 were resettled through UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, last year," the UNHCR said in a statement, adding that this is a 14 percent increase compared to 2018, in which 55,680 people were resettled.

The organization also laid out its plans for 2020.

"Among UNHCR's priorities this year are to increase the number of resettlement places and the pool of countries admitting refugees on resettlement and other complementary pathways, as well as safeguarding the integrity of the resettlement program," it said.

In 2018, the UNHCR asserted that over 70 million people had been displaced across the globe by persecution and violence.

Related Topics

United Nations 2018 2019 2020 Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

US to Impose 'Impactful' Measures Against Venezuel ..

6 minutes ago

Spain is Ready to Strengthen Relations With Russia ..

6 minutes ago

RTA uses big data to analyse customer reviews, nee ..

16 minutes ago

RTA uses big data to analyse customer reviews, nee ..

16 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi launches Ajman Digital Government ..

16 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi launches Ajman Digital Government ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.