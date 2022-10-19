UrduPoint.com

Only 47% Of Americans Have High Confidence In Vote Count Ahead Of Midterms - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Only 47% of Americans Have High Confidence in Vote Count Ahead of Midterms - Poll

Slightly fewer than half of Americans have high confidence that votes will be counted accurately in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections, a new poll by the National Opinion Research Center (NORC) and Associated Press showed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Slightly fewer than half of Americans have high confidence that votes will be counted accurately in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections, a new poll by the National Opinion Research Center (NORC) and Associated Press showed on Wednesday.

A total of 47% of Americans say they have "a great deal" or "quite a bit" of confidence, another 24% have "a moderate amount" of confidence, and 28% have either "only a little" confidence or "none at all."

Among Democrats, 74% say they are highly confident. On the Republican side, 25% have high confidence, 30% have moderate confidence and 45% have little to no confidence, according to the poll.

Fifty-two percent of respondents say that US democracy is not working well. Only 9% of Americans said democracy is working "extremely" or "very well."

Views are divided along partisan lines, with 68% of Republicans and 40% of Democrats unsatisfied with the way democracy is working, the poll revealed.

Just about 25% of US adults say they are optimistic about the way leaders are chosen, while 43% say they are pessimistic. More than 30% are neither, according to the survey.

The poll was conducted from October 6-10 using a sample of 1,121 adults. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

Related Topics

Democracy October Democrats All From

Recent Stories

Top priority to improve road infrastructures of tr ..

Top priority to improve road infrastructures of tribal districts: Minister Asad ..

55 seconds ago
 Russia Says France Spreading Disinformation About ..

Russia Says France Spreading Disinformation About Situation in Central African R ..

57 seconds ago
 US Has Not Seen Massive Cyber Attacks From Russia ..

US Has Not Seen Massive Cyber Attacks From Russia Over Ukraine Involvement - Con ..

59 seconds ago
 Spain minister says EU energy crisis measures too ..

Spain minister says EU energy crisis measures too 'timid'

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court continues hearing of petition agains ..

Supreme Court continues hearing of petition against amendments in NAB law

3 minutes ago
 French-German govt talks delayed as discord builds ..

French-German govt talks delayed as discord builds

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.