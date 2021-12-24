Only 5 African Countries Will Vaccinate 40% of Population by End of 2021 - UNGA President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Only five African countries will be able to reach the goal of vaccinating 40 percent of their population by the end of this year, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid said in an interview with Sputnik.

Earlier, the World Health Organization announced a vaccination strategy, according to which 40 percent of people in all countries need to be vaccinated by the end of this year and 70 percent by the middle of 2022. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that at the current rate of vaccination, 70 percent of the population in Africa will be able to get vaccinated against coronavirus only by August 2024. He noted that 98 countries of the world could no longer reach the 40 percent target by the end of the year.

"I gather that only five African countries are expected to reach the year-end target of fully vaccinating 40% of their people," Shahid said.

According to Shahid, only 5 percent of people in low-income countries received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

At the same time, more than 70 percent of high-income countries have already vaccinated over 40 percent of their population.

Shahid said equal access to safe and effective vaccines is critical, and Africa cannot be left behind.

The President also called for the elimination of existing inequalities in the global distribution of vaccines.

"The only way to halt the spread of COVID-19 and the creation of variants is to provide vaccines to everyone everywhere. I am convening in the General Assembly, in New York a high-level thematic debate on vaccines on 13 January with the aim of raising political will to get vaccines where they are most needed, and to encourage those with access to take them," he said.

Shahid also called on the international community to meet the goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the world's population in 2022.